South Africa

No bail for alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin Esmael Nangy

02 March 2023 - 19:39
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin Esmael Nangy will remain behind bars.
Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin Esmael Nangy was denied bail in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Thursday. 

Nangy was arrested on January 7 by SA authorities and Interpol after a request for his provisional arrest by Mozambique on charges of kidnapping and criminal association. Mozambican authorities also submitted a formal request for Nangy’s extradition on February 2 which prompted Nangy to submit a formal bail application pending the outcome of the extradition.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said magistrate Karin Britz found that it was not in the interests of justice to grant Nangy bail.

During the bail application, the investigating officer, Sgt Kabelo Seanego, opposed his release on bail, citing that Nangy was a flight risk and the fact that, if convicted in Mozambique, he faces jail ranging from 16-20 years for kidnapping, and 8-12 years for criminal association, was incentive enough for him to evade his extradition hearing.

“The affidavit further details the discrepancies on his passport when compared to the border control movements on the department of home affairs system, in that the stamps on his passport did not tally with the number of movements captured on the system. The state further argued that his release on bail would undermine the proper administration of justice,” said Mjonondwane.

The matter was postponed to April 12 for the state to file its extradition documents.

TimesLIVE

