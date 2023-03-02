Snakes also top the dream list in Ireland, with The Irish Mirror also citing Google search data in the country.
Linda Mastrangelo, a psychotherapist specialising in dreams and executive director of the Institute for Dream Studies, told Insider.com dreaming of snakes could mean several different things.
It could mean there’s someone toxic in your life, you’re afraid of something, you have something to learn, your life is changing or your health is on your mind.
She said the dreams are not meant to scare you but to push you to take action.
Psychologist, tarot reader and astrologer Matthias Dettmann, told WomansDay.com if the snakes in your dreams do scare you then you may be living with fear.
“It may suggest that the dreamer is facing a situation that triggers fear or anxiety in waking life or that they are repressing their instincts or desires,” Dettmann said.
POLL | Do you dream of snakes?
What do you see when you close your eyes at night?
Dreams can be interesting, from giving advice to just recapping your day with distorted details.
And if you are dreaming of dogs, lions or snakes; you are not alone.
Dream insights platform ThePleasantDream.com looked at Google search data 2023 to gauge which animal dreams were the most popular across Mzansi in January.
Dreams of snakes topped the list with 5,400 searches, followed by dreams about dogs and lions (1,900 each) and spiders (1,300).
