South Africa

POLL | Do you dream of snakes?

02 March 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Dreaming of snakes is quite common.
Dreaming of snakes is quite common.
Image: Theo Jeptha/ Arena Holdings

What do you see when you close your eyes at night? 

Dreams can be interesting, from giving advice to just recapping your day with distorted details.

And if you are dreaming of dogs, lions or snakes; you are not alone.

Dream insights platform ThePleasantDream.com looked at Google search data 2023 to gauge which animal dreams were the most popular across Mzansi in January.

Dreams of snakes topped the list with 5,400 searches, followed by dreams about dogs and lions (1,900 each) and spiders (1,300).

Snakes also top the dream list in Ireland, with The Irish Mirror also citing Google search data in the country.

Linda Mastrangelo, a psychotherapist specialising in dreams and executive director of the Institute for Dream Studies, told Insider.com dreaming of snakes could mean several different things.

It could mean there’s someone toxic in your life, you’re afraid of something, you have something to learn, your life is changing or your health is on your mind.

She said the dreams are not meant to scare you but to push you to take action.

Psychologist, tarot reader and astrologer Matthias Dettmann, told WomansDay.com if the snakes in your dreams do scare you then you may be living with fear.

“It may suggest that the dreamer is facing a situation that triggers fear or anxiety in waking life or that they are repressing their instincts or desires,” Dettmann said.

READ MORE:

South Africans are dreaming of snakes, dogs and lions, Google data shows

Dream insights platform ThePleasantDream.com analysed Google search data of January 2023 to determine which animal dreams are the most popular in the ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | It's raining snakes! Chaos as snakes fall through ceiling

The last thing one wants in these tough economic times is an unwanted guest who has expropriated part of the house without compensation, let alone ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Durban security officer bitten by snake as reptile sightings increase

A security officer was bitten by a snake while on patrol in Prospecton, an industrial area south of Durban, on Monday night.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  2. Scientists deploy ‘insect army’ in war against water hyacinth weed at Harties South Africa
  3. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa
  4. Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore ... News
  5. When to collect your Sassa grant in March South Africa

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees