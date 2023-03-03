South Africa

Accidents, stabbings and suicides place strain on Limpopo's forensic pathology services

03 March 2023 - 13:55
The Limpopo health department has expressed concern at the increasing number of deaths from unnatural causes. Stock photo.
The Limpopo health department has expressed concern at the increasing number of deaths from unnatural causes. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

The Limpopo health department on Friday said its forensic pathology services (FPS) were battling to deal with postmortems “due to a high number of deaths due to unnatural causes” in the province. 

The department said these were putting a strain on the FPS.

Spokesperson Neil Shikwambana on Friday said many of these deaths were attributed to accidents, stabbings and suicides.

“Due to the high number of postmortems the FPS needs to perform before bodies are released to families, the process often leads to backlogs, which makes the process take longer than families expect,” Shikwambana said. 

“This often leads to run-ins between families and the department. The department requests for understanding and co-operation from members of the deceased who need postmortems before burial.”

More than 900 unidentified bodies lie in Gauteng mortuaries

The Gauteng department of health has urged those with missing family members to come forward as 938 unclaimed and unidentified bodies lie in the ...
News
3 days ago

The department urged families to liaise with pathology before finalising burial dates.

It said it is aware that families prefer to bury their loved ones as soon as possible to save on costs and to help them find closure.

On Friday, health MEC Phophi Ramathuba was expected to visit the Groblersdal Hospital FPS where the bodies of at least 15 people killed in an accident involving two taxis and a truck were to be received.

The taxis were carrying pupils.

Ramathuba's office said she was heading there to “support the hospital as it embarks on identifying the deceased and for postmortems to be done in time”. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Paramedic ‘killed’ by husband against whom she had taken a protection order

A Limpopo paramedic was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband who killed himself after the shooting.
News
4 days ago

Vigilantism and mob justice contribute to murder rate in Limpopo

Mob justice and vigilantism have contributed significantly to assault and murder cases in Limpopo.
News
6 days ago

‘Government should keep bodies in its morgues’: Blackouts, fuel costs lead to high risk of decomposition

Funeral home spends about R1,000 a night on diesel for generators to prevent bodies decomposing.
News
3 weeks ago

Gunshots the most common cause of unnatural deaths among foreigners in south Joburg: research

Bullets are the main cause of unnatural deaths of non-South Africans in Hillbrow and south Johannesburg.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned South Africa
  2. WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths South Africa
  3. Scientists deploy ‘insect army’ in war against water hyacinth weed at Harties South Africa
  4. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  5. NSFAS slams Pretoria nightclub for 'inviting students to booze with their ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests