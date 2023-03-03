City of Joburg loses school rates battle
Judge rules as unlawful the decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and increase their rates
03 March 2023 - 10:21 By Katharine Child
Private and government schools in Johannesburg have won a symbolic battle against the city after a judge ruled this week its decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and increase their rates was unlawful. ..
City of Joburg loses school rates battle
Judge rules as unlawful the decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and increase their rates
Private and government schools in Johannesburg have won a symbolic battle against the city after a judge ruled this week its decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and increase their rates was unlawful. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos