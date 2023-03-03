Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink has assured staff no structural damage was caused by a fire in the city's metro centre on Friday and that the building is safe.
In an internal memo to staff that TimesLIVE has seen, Brink said the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) will clean the building and ensure it is ready for occupation on Monday.
“Employees are urged not to panic and to report for duty on Monday,” Brink said.
Brink said the city's emergency services had managed to bring the fire under control.
“Three fire trucks were dispatched and the fire was brought under control within a short time.
“The smoke from the fire travelled to higher floors and all floors were checked, but there was no fire on the 11th floor or 13th floor. The metro centre building is safe, and there has been no structural or related damage,” Brink said.
Earlier on Friday, TimesLIVE reported the city's emergency services department confirmed it had evacuated the centre after a fire broke out in the morning.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the fire was reported shortly before 8am on the council building's ground floor.
“Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported. We are evacuating the building. EMS technicians are ventilating the building and are investigating what happened,” she said.
The city's MMC for group corporate and shared services, Loyiso Masuku, confirmed the fire and said the blaze had been safely contained.
“We have agreed, together with management, that today we will not allow employees into the building. They will be permitted to work from home so we are comfortable smoke is cleared in the building,” she said.
Masuku said there would be an investigation into the cause of the fire.
TimesLIVE
Fire at Joburg metro centre caused no structural damage: City manager
The city manager has urged staff not to panic and report for duty on Monday
Image: VELI NHLAPO
TimesLIVE
