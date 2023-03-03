The City of Johannesburg's emergency services department has confirmed it evacuated the city's metro centre after a fire broke out on Friday morning.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the fire was reported shortly before 8am on the council building's ground floor.
“Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported. We are evacuating the building. EMS technicians are ventilating the building and are investigating what happened,” she said.
The city's group corporate and shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku confirmed the fire and said the blaze had been safely contained.
“We have agreed, together with management, that today we will not allow employees into the building. They will be permitted to work from home so we are comfortable smoke is cleared in the building,” she said.
Masuku said there would be an investigation into the cause of the fire.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Joburg’s metro centre evacuated after fire breaks out on ground floor
Image: VELI NHLAPO
The City of Johannesburg's emergency services department has confirmed it evacuated the city's metro centre after a fire broke out on Friday morning.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the fire was reported shortly before 8am on the council building's ground floor.
“Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported. We are evacuating the building. EMS technicians are ventilating the building and are investigating what happened,” she said.
The city's group corporate and shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku confirmed the fire and said the blaze had been safely contained.
“We have agreed, together with management, that today we will not allow employees into the building. They will be permitted to work from home so we are comfortable smoke is cleared in the building,” she said.
Masuku said there would be an investigation into the cause of the fire.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Fire-gutted parliament set to reopen by 2025 at a cost of R2bn
WATCH | A year since parliament fire, Zandile Mafe back in court in January
Transnet seeks answers after historic KZN lighthouse vandalised
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos