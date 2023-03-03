Man makes a living from potholes: Motorists concerned about cars and road safety

While potholes wreak havoc for drivers in and around communities, a 39-year-old Mamelodi man has found an opportunity to put bread on the table.
Every morning Vusi Manganyi from Mamelodi East heads out with a wheelbarrow and a shovel to collect soil to fill potholes on Tsamaya Avenue in the area in exchange for donations from motorists.
When TimesLIVE visited the area Manganyi was working while cars travelled on the bumpy gravel road which runs for more than 3km.
The road became congested when motorists were forced to slow down to carefully manoeuver over the bumpy surface.
Manganyi said he can make around R100 a day.
Just before 4pm he said he had made R30 from motorists' donations.
“I don’t have a job. I live on the streets. When you start looking for a job, they tell you about qualifications but you don’t have those qualifications. Motorists donate R1 or R2,” he said.
He said he worked with two friends.
“I was working on the other side but the municipality came and fixed the road. This one, I don’t know how the contractor didn't fix it because they built a bridge. We saw they didn’t care about this one and saw an opportunity to have bread on the table. When it starts raining, that’s when drivers struggle too much. We start where the potholes start and fill them all the way up every day,” he said.
Manganyi said the road has been in a bad state for about two years.
“There are a lot of potholes Where we see a danger zone and they are struggling to drive that’s where we fill up.”
He said drivers are cautious on the road as they see its condition.
Resident, community leader and general secretary of the Sebata Kgomo movement, Apson Makaung said Tsamaya Avenue is a main road in Mamelodi and poses a danger to private cars and taxis.
“This road has been a problem for us. . There are many streets that are not in good condition but this one is worse,” he said.
He said the potholes start from the bridge that divides Mamelodi East and Mahube until the traffic lights at Mams Mall.
Image: Supplied
Idah Lesufi, chair of Sebata Gkomo movement who resides next to Tsamaya Avenue, said she has resorted to using a longer route.
“There are accidents. It is a mess, and cars hit each other. They patch it today and after a week the road has potholes again. It’s been years like this. ICars hit each other when trying to avoid potholes.
“When it rains the holes are filled with water so you cannot see it’s a pothole,” she said.
Clinton Andreas, a Pretoria resident but working in Newcastle said the R34 is unsafe due to multiple potholes.
“I have been travelling on the R34. The road is very dangerous because it’s very narrow and full of potholes. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to drive on that road at night because it is so dangerous.,” he said.
He said potholes were a challenge even for skilled drivers.
MelodiForum Service Delivery Monitoring Group founder Oda Masemola said potholes reported by members of the communities in areas around the City of Tshwane Municipality are:
Soshanguve:
Nellmapius:
Mamelodi:
Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1: Ramogodu-Mmakau:
Another concerned road user has complained about a road in Klipfontein View, Midrand which she said is a busy main road and almost impossible to use.
“My partner and I were hit by a large pothole this year during rain. It damage our car tyre. An Uber driver hit a huge pothole and I think it damaged a pipe underneath the car because his oil started leaking,” said the road user.
In August, minister of transport Fikile Mbalula launched a pothole reporting app which he said the public could use to report potholes.
Mbalula said the App will work in conjunction with the Sanral pothole management app and will allow the public to raise issues, upload pictures of potholes and provide real-time locations of a road on an interactive map.
“The app will also provide status updates on issues raised using a pothole ticketing system. The information is assigned to the relevant authority, depending on where the road is, and the maintenance depot responsible for that road attends to fixing the pothole.”
