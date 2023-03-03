“Police launched a manhunt with the aim of reuniting the little boy with his mother [but] information was received that the body of the child was found dumped in bushes,” he said.
Information was received that the suspect was at his uncle's home at Kamaqhekeza outside Komatipoort. He had reportedly arrived there with a bag full of clothes.
“Schoemansdal police followed up. The suspect was found in his uncle's house on Thursday and was arrested.”
Mohlala said because of the age of the child's mother a statutory rape charge will be added.
The man is expected to appear in the Nkomazi magistrate's court in Tonga soon.
Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the crime. He described it as inhumane behaviour and called for justice for the infant. He advised the public to immediately contact police when there is suspicion of someone's life being in danger.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mpumalanga man arrested for 'slitting the throat of his three-week old baby'
Man also faces statutory rape charge after it was found that the child's mother is only 15
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Police have arrested a 21-year-old father from Middelplaas, outside Malelane, Mpumalanga, after he allegedly slit his three-week-old son's throat on Wednesday.
The body of the infant was found wrapped in a bloodied blanket and towel dumped in bushes near a water reservoir and diesel depot in Middelplaas, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The man has been charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.
It is alleged he was in the company of four friends when he forcefully snatched the baby from the 15-year-old mother.
Mohlala said the mother and her family did not immediately report the incident to police but conducted their own search instead. As dawn broke with no sign of the father and child, they reported the matter to Schoemansdal SAPS on Thursday.
Triple life sentences for KZN man who raped and killed seven-year-old niece
“Police launched a manhunt with the aim of reuniting the little boy with his mother [but] information was received that the body of the child was found dumped in bushes,” he said.
Information was received that the suspect was at his uncle's home at Kamaqhekeza outside Komatipoort. He had reportedly arrived there with a bag full of clothes.
“Schoemansdal police followed up. The suspect was found in his uncle's house on Thursday and was arrested.”
Mohlala said because of the age of the child's mother a statutory rape charge will be added.
The man is expected to appear in the Nkomazi magistrate's court in Tonga soon.
Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the crime. He described it as inhumane behaviour and called for justice for the infant. He advised the public to immediately contact police when there is suspicion of someone's life being in danger.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Why should I be worried, asks Bheki Cele ahead of cabinet reshuffle
Pietermaritzburg man sentenced to 135 years for triple murder
Paramedic ‘killed’ by husband against whom she had taken a protection order
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos