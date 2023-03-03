South Africa

Mpumalanga man arrested for 'slitting the throat of his three-week old baby'

Man also faces statutory rape charge after it was found that the child's mother is only 15

03 March 2023 - 11:43
The child was found wrapped in a bloody blanket and towel with his throat cut. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police have arrested a 21-year-old father from Middelplaas, outside Malelane, Mpumalanga, after he allegedly slit his three-week-old son's throat on Wednesday. 

The body of the infant was found wrapped in a bloodied blanket and towel dumped in bushes near a water reservoir and diesel depot in Middelplaas, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said. 

The man has been charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged he was in the company of four friends when he forcefully snatched the baby from the 15-year-old mother.

Mohlala said the mother and her family did not immediately report the incident to police but conducted their own search instead. As dawn broke with no sign of the father and child, they reported the matter to Schoemansdal SAPS on Thursday.

Triple life sentences for KZN man who raped and killed seven-year-old niece

“If there was a death sentence I would have been happy to see my granddaughter’s killer being hanged,” says Fikile Hadebe, grandmother of ...
News
1 day ago

“Police launched a manhunt with the aim of reuniting the little boy with his mother [but] information was received that the body of the child was found dumped in bushes,” he said.

Information was received that the suspect was at his uncle's home at Kamaqhekeza outside Komatipoort. He had reportedly arrived there with a bag full of clothes.

“Schoemansdal police followed up. The suspect was found in his uncle's house on Thursday and was arrested.”

Mohlala said because of the age of the child's mother a statutory rape charge will be added.

The man is expected to appear in the Nkomazi magistrate's court in Tonga soon.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the crime. He described it as inhumane behaviour and called for justice for the infant. He advised the public to immediately contact police when there is suspicion of someone's life being in danger. 

TimesLIVE

Why should I be worried, asks Bheki Cele ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Bheki Cele says he is not worried about the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and whether he will remain police minister.
Politics
1 day ago

Pietermaritzburg man sentenced to 135 years for triple murder

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 135 years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to charges including a triple murder.
News
2 days ago

Paramedic ‘killed’ by husband against whom she had taken a protection order

A Limpopo paramedic was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband who killed himself after the shooting.
News
4 days ago
