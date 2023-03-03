South Africa

POLL | Would you fill potholes for donations?

03 March 2023 - 13:07
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Vusi Manganyi from Mamelodi East has found an opportunity to put bread on the table by filling potholes on Tsamaya Avenue in exchange for donations from motorists.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

Potholes have become a pandemic in South Africa, and some have turned to fixing the crisis for small donations.

A presentation at the South African Roads Federation conference held in Cape Town in October estimated the country has around 25-million potholes. This figure was disputed by the South African National Roads Agency. However, the agency admitted it had a “pothole crisis and it remains committed to working with provinces”.

This, coupled with a 42.6% expanded unemployment rate, has meant some clever residents have taken to the streets to provide quick fixes for donations.

TimesLIVE this week reported on 39-year-old Vusi Manganyi from Mamelodi East and two friends who grabbed a wheelbarrow and shovel to collect soil to fill potholes on Tsamaya Avenue in the area.

They ask grateful motorists who use the road for donations and make around R100 a day.

“I don’t have a job. I live on the streets. When you start looking for a job, they tell you about qualifications but you don’t have those qualifications. Motorists donate R1 or R2,” Manganyi said.

While some called the idea ingenious and pledged their support, others said it should be government’s responsibility to fix roads.

In Joburg, Patriotic Alliance deputy president and transport MMC Kenny Kunene recently called on companies to work with the Johannesburg Roads Agency to fix potholes in the city.

“Let us work together [and] service our city.”

Delivering his state of the province address last month, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi vowed the provincial government would take a “leading role” in filling potholes and tarring roads across the province over the next few months.

“As the generation that grew up in the dusty streets of our townships, we cannot let our next generation choke on the same unpaved streets due to continued failure of government to catalyse development.”

