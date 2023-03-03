Fefuli said other suburbs suffered without water for days. In Riebeeckstad, residents experience water shortages during high levels of load-shedding.
Municipal spokesperson Tshediso Tlali told TimesLIVE water infrastructure in the region was installed 70 years ago and was deteriorating. He attributed water-shedding to technical problems, saying the municipality’s water supplier, Bloem Water, had problems with ageing infrastructure.
“ Their technical problems include ageing infrastructure and water networks which were installed in 1953. Load-shedding also affects supply of water since reservoirs and water-pumping processes depend on electricity.” he said.
Bloem Water is owed money by the municipality. Tlali confirmed this but could not provide the debt amount.
DA MP George Michalakis put the figure at R5bn, saying it was hindering the water board’s ability to supply water.
Tlali said nightly water-cuts were to enable the Riebeeckstad reservoir to increase levels to at least 20% to supply struggling areas such as Hennenman, Ventersburg and Riebeeckstad.
Last month Riebeeckstad residents protested after they were without water for three days.
“The municipality only receives 40% of water supply instead of 100% as a result of technical challenges at the supplier,” Tlali said.
Municipality management does not know when water-shedding will be stopped.
“I cannot say as to when water-shedding will end as we are working on measures to deal with challenges to ensure water security.”
‘Using the toilet at night is a struggle’: Free State residents live with water-shedding for more than 4 years
Matjhabeng municipality owed a water utility R1.8bn in 2017, DA says this has increased to about R5bn
Image: 123RF/Maridav
Residents in a Free State municipality have for more than four years struggled to use toilets at night due to evening water cuts implemented daily, and there is no promise of this ending soon.
Residents in Matjhabeng municipality are faced with a water crisis.
The municipality has for the past four to five years implemented nightly water cuts in high-density areas near Welkom, including Thabong township, Kutlwanong and Odensdaalsrus.
Thabong resident Makhotla Fefuli told TimesLIVE residents have to think twice before relieving themselves at night if they failed to store enough water before the cut-off.
Some residents resorted to buying tanks to store water.
“In my area water-shedding runs from 7pm until 7am every day. Using the toilet at night is a problem, especially for big families, if you do not store enough water.”
Fefuli said residents who could not afford storage tanks filled their baths with water and some used 25l buckets.
“My area falls under Welkom. We were told we consume too much water and they have to cut us off during the night to save water for other small towns. It is a difficult situation for residents.”
Eskom given farmland worth R2.5bn as security for municipality's debt
Fefuli said other suburbs suffered without water for days. In Riebeeckstad, residents experience water shortages during high levels of load-shedding.
Municipal spokesperson Tshediso Tlali told TimesLIVE water infrastructure in the region was installed 70 years ago and was deteriorating. He attributed water-shedding to technical problems, saying the municipality’s water supplier, Bloem Water, had problems with ageing infrastructure.
“ Their technical problems include ageing infrastructure and water networks which were installed in 1953. Load-shedding also affects supply of water since reservoirs and water-pumping processes depend on electricity.” he said.
Bloem Water is owed money by the municipality. Tlali confirmed this but could not provide the debt amount.
DA MP George Michalakis put the figure at R5bn, saying it was hindering the water board’s ability to supply water.
Tlali said nightly water-cuts were to enable the Riebeeckstad reservoir to increase levels to at least 20% to supply struggling areas such as Hennenman, Ventersburg and Riebeeckstad.
Last month Riebeeckstad residents protested after they were without water for three days.
“The municipality only receives 40% of water supply instead of 100% as a result of technical challenges at the supplier,” Tlali said.
Municipality management does not know when water-shedding will be stopped.
“I cannot say as to when water-shedding will end as we are working on measures to deal with challenges to ensure water security.”
Is this the worst-run municipality in the country?
Tlali said the municipality was constructing boreholes in the affected areas, wards 1, 2, 3, 10, 17 and 25. He said national government had promised to avail R1.6bn in the next three years for refurbishment of water infrastructure.
“There is commitment from national government to assist with replacing ageing asbestos pipelines in the next financial year as a permanent mitigation to the water problems.”
According to the department of water and sanitation, Bloem Water has allocated R25m for maintenance of infrastructure within the municipality for the current financial year.
The department stated the required budget for overall maintenance and refurbishment to address backlogs was R402m. This presents a budget shortfall of R377m.
The municipality is marred by infrastructure problems. Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu visited the municipality last November after it was declared a sewage disaster area.
At least 51 pump stations and nine water waste treatment plants were not working, and ageing infrastructure was cited to be one of the causes. Mchunu said his department would give the municipality R425m to assist in resolving wastewater problems.
Minister threatens to cut off water to 30 municipalities
Environmental researcher with Benchmarks Foundation David van Wyk told TimesLIVE there were water issues throughout the province.
“I have been living in Bloemfontein for more than a year. Last March we had intensive water-shedding. In some areas people were without water for a week. Things are better in Bloem but other suburbs continue to suffer.
“I am concerned about this because scientists have predicted we will have two to three years of drought after this rainy season. When it comes to local government there is a lack of planning. I fear in years to come we might not have water, particularly in this province,” he said.
Mxolisi Dukwana elected Free State premier
Residents have called on political leadership to address basic service delivery challenges.
The ANC recently removed Sefora Sisi Ntombela from the premier position and appointed Mxolisi Dukwana. The ruling party said the change was to ensure improved service delivery.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mondli Gungubele lauds Senzo Mchunu for 'fixing' water affairs department
Increase in pushbacks delaying reports, says auditor-general
Municipalities incur staggering R26bn in irregular expenditure
Salga rejects proposed water tariffs, calls for independent regulator
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos