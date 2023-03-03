South Africa

Wits bars media from covering student protest as it will 'inflame' situation

The media raised concerns that they were manhandled by security and escorted off the campus as they tried to cover the student protest on Friday.

03 March 2023 - 19:31
Protesting students attempt to force their way onto the University of the Witwatersrand campus in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Protesting students attempt to force their way onto the University of the Witwatersrand campus in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell

Members of the media were allegedly manhandled by security officers at Wits University on Friday as they were barred from entering the campus to cover the student protest.  

According to campus security, the media were responsible for instigating and fuelling the protest which was in its third day.  

Journalists raised concerns that they were being escorted off the campus with security stating it was an instruction from management.  

But according to the university, the reason for banning the media from covering the protest was for safety and security reasons.  

This was decided by the university’s management to prevent further inflaming the situation, said spokesperson Shirona Patel.  

“The university indicated that the media will not be allowed onto campus for the moment. It is felt that the presence of the cameras would inflame the situation and cause further violence and disruptions. The university has the responsibility to protect its staff, students and property, including journalists on its campuses and reserves the right to admit or limit access as appropriate,” she said.  

South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) media freedom chair and TimesLIVE editor Makhudu Sefara said the decision was unacceptable.  

Violent Wits protest continues as students clash with private security

There was brief chaos outside the Great Hall at Wits University on Friday when students clashed with private security.
News
3 hours ago

He expressed disappointment that an institution such as Wits University could rely on such “archaic thinking” that the presence of the media would inflame the protest.  

“What they should appreciate is that the media presence helps society get a fairer view of what the institution is going through. The media enables understanding. A media blackout will encourage abuses and violations of the law and this could further inflame the situation. If anything, the media presence forces both the students and campus security to behave appropriately.”  

Sefara said the media had a right and duty to report without hindrance.  

