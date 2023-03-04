South Africa

Debt collector cries foul after City Power accuses it of scamming customers

04 March 2023 - 10:52
Neither City Power nor the City of Johannesburg will ask customers to deposit money into any other bank account other than the city's billing account, says Isaac Mangena, spokesperson for City Power.
Neither City Power nor the City of Johannesburg will ask customers to deposit money into any other bank account other than the city's billing account, says Isaac Mangena, spokesperson for City Power. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

A debt-collection company accused of being part of a cohort of scammers attempting to defraud unsuspecting customers during revenue-collection efforts has hit back at the “damaging” claims.

On Thursday, City Power issued a statement warning its customers to be aware of criminals posing as City Power debt collectors.  

“Several customers have reportedly received threatening emails from a fraudulent debt-collection company called Hlaketa Revenue Enhancement Systems. Customers are urged to not to make any payment to this or any other company without first checking with City Power,” entity spokesperson Isaac Mangena said, adding that the matter had been reported to the police.

Hlaketa's COO Ian Liebenberg hit back at the allegations, crying foul about being labelled “fraudulent” and being denied a right of reply.

“We have not had a right of reply, it's merely a claim about a fraudulent company which is my company and we are duly appointed by the city and registered with all the required institutions.

“We are appointed by the city and we collect the revenue that is due to the city and is handed over to my company to collect. We've been doing this for 13 years with Tshwane, with Polokwane so this is certainly not the kind of publicity that is helpful,” he said.

Liebenberg said Hlaketa was appointed by the city's revenue department in December to debt collect on behalf of the city's entities, including City Power.

A letter to City Power, seen by TimesLIVE, confirms the company's appointment to help with debt collection. According to the letter, the company was appointed on a three-year contract, approved by the then-acting city manager and signed off by the group's strategic supply management head, Bongani Mntambo.

Liebenberg denied his company's officials went knocking on people's doors, saying they communicated with residents only electronically.

He added that City Power's statement had affected the business, which now faced questions from clients and suppliers regarding its legitimacy.

“It has an impact, if we contact clients and they read your article and they say we are fraudulent, obviously it impacts on my business.

“Further, it's a reputational issue ... I've already had suppliers phoning me ... and fellow debt collectors who are phoning me. It is certainly a reputational issue in the industry,” he said.

Mangena responded to Hlaketa by saying it stood by its statement that people have been “soliciting money from our customers, requesting it be paid into their personal bank accounts, claiming to be debt collectors working on behalf of City Power”.

“Some of those people identified themselves as working for Hlaketa and other companies, and sent messages threatening our customers with disconnections if they didn't deposit the money.

“Before issuing the warning to our customers, we checked the list of debt collectors in our possession ... and Hlaketa was not on the list. However, they have since came forward indicating they have a contract with the city.”

Mangena said while City Power understood the damage the statement caused Hlaketa, the entity had “raised discomfort that there are people out there using their name to solicit monies from our customers, demanding the money be deposited into their personal accounts and not the city’s account”.

“We requested that they investigate this within their teams and ensure it's addressed. City Power or the City of Johannesburg will never ask customers to deposit money into any bank account except the approved City of Joburg billing account,” he said.

TimesLIVE

