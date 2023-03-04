South Africa

Motorist lands in trench next to cemetery on busy Joburg road

04 March 2023 - 20:11 By TIMESLIVE
A vehicle drove into a ditch on Friday evening. The ditch was allegedly left open by Johannesburg Water after doing some work.
Image: Facebook: Johannesburg Water

A motorist was injured on Friday night when he drove into a trench allegedly left open by Johannesburg Water in Roosevelt Park. 

According to metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla, metro police officers attended an accident involving one motor vehicle, a silver Ford Figo on Beyers Naudé Drive near Judith Road next to West Park Cemetery.

“Upon their arrival at the accident scene, the officers discovered that the male driver was already taken to Milpark Hospital by paramedics, and it was said that he sustained slight injuries.

“The actual cause of the accident has not yet been determined, but it's alleged that the male driver was travelling westbound on Beyers Naudé Drive when the vehicle landed in the trench (construction),” Fihla said. 

Some of the people who witnessed the accident said the road was dark due to load-shedding, with no signs that there was a trench. 

Johannesburg Water however disputed this.

It said on social media its team had carried out work earlier on Friday and left the area clearly marked and barricaded. 

“Work was completed at 3pm. The trench was left barricaded with road signs, a safety net and a sign saying keep left. Backfilling was scheduled after work was completed,” the water utility said on Twitter. 

Motorists who use the road frequently said the trench has been there for a while. 

