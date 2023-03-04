South Africa

Police seek assistance in nailing down killers of unidentified man

04 March 2023 - 17:00 By TIMESLIVE
Police are searching for suspects in connection with a murder in Epping, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Police are searching for suspects in connection with a murder in Epping, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Pinelands police are seeking help from residents in finding those who murdered a man whose body was found in an open field opposite Evans Avenue in Epping, Cape Town.

The man's body was found on February 19 at about 5.25am. His throat had been slit and he had head injuries and multiple stab wounds.

He is believed to have been in his 30s. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det-Sgt Mhlauli on 082-559-4706, the Pinelands SAPS on 021-506-2118 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. The MySAPS mobile app can also be used and all information will be treated confidentially. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN unveils grand plan to curb crime and announces back pay for izinduna

The KZN executive council has committed to intensify the battle against cross-border crime and the elimination of illegal guns as part of its ...
News
1 day ago

Mpumalanga man arrested for 'slitting the throat of his three-week old baby'

Police have arrested a 21-year-old father from Middelplaas, outside Malelane, after he allegedly slit his three-week-old son's throat on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Why should I be worried, asks Bheki Cele ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Bheki Cele says he is not worried about the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and whether he will remain police minister.
Politics
2 days ago

Oscar Pistorius parole hearing later this month

Former Paralympian and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius might soon be released on parole.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m South Africa
  2. Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned South Africa
  3. WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths South Africa
  4. Sars, ID go after businesswoman allegedly linked to Eskom looting South Africa
  5. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests