Pinelands police are seeking help from residents in finding those who murdered a man whose body was found in an open field opposite Evans Avenue in Epping, Cape Town.
The man's body was found on February 19 at about 5.25am. His throat had been slit and he had head injuries and multiple stab wounds.
He is believed to have been in his 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det-Sgt Mhlauli on 082-559-4706, the Pinelands SAPS on 021-506-2118 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. The MySAPS mobile app can also be used and all information will be treated confidentially.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Police seek assistance in nailing down killers of unidentified man
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
Pinelands police are seeking help from residents in finding those who murdered a man whose body was found in an open field opposite Evans Avenue in Epping, Cape Town.
The man's body was found on February 19 at about 5.25am. His throat had been slit and he had head injuries and multiple stab wounds.
He is believed to have been in his 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det-Sgt Mhlauli on 082-559-4706, the Pinelands SAPS on 021-506-2118 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. The MySAPS mobile app can also be used and all information will be treated confidentially.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN unveils grand plan to curb crime and announces back pay for izinduna
Mpumalanga man arrested for 'slitting the throat of his three-week old baby'
Why should I be worried, asks Bheki Cele ahead of cabinet reshuffle
Oscar Pistorius parole hearing later this month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos