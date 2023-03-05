South Africa

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash

05 March 2023 - 07:28
Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe and one of his protectors were killed in a car crush on Sunday morning.
Image: Supplied

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe and one of his protectors were killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning when the car they were driving collided with two cows. 

In a brief statement, Tate's spokesperson Sello Dithebe confirmed the incident. 

“The Free State emergency services crews responded to an accident outside Winburg on the N1 earlier this morning at about 1.30am.

“On arrival they found a light motor vehicle that collided with two cows and three occupants were trapped inside it.

“They used the jaws of life to free the occupants and unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene — MEC for education Tate Makgoe and one male protector.

“The one male driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Winburg Hospital for stabilisation, for later transportation to Bloemfontein,” Dithebe said. 

Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana is expected to hold a briefing on Sunday morning to give more details. 

TimesLIVE

