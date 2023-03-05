South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding is back after more plant breakdowns and delays

05 March 2023 - 15:28
Load-shedding is being ramped up, again. Stock photo.
Load-shedding is being ramped up, again. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Stage 4 load-shedding is back from 4pm on Sunday until Tuesday morning after generating unit breakdowns at three power stations and an additional two units being taken offline for repairs at a fourth.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will be reduced [on Tuesday] to stage 3 until 4pm. Stage 4 will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday morning,” the ailing power utility said on Sunday afternoon. 

This pattern of stages 3 and 4 will be “repeated until further notice”.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha, Majuba and two units at Kriel power station suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs,”  said Eskom.

The return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Medupi and Tutuka power stations was delayed.  

Repairs to damaged towers from Cahora Bassa were, in addition, taking longer than anticipated.  

A generating unit each at Duvha and Kriel power stations were returned to service during this period. 

Breakdowns on Sunday took down 17,340MW of generating capacity while 5,654MW of generating capacity was undergoing planned maintenance.  

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly to help alleviate the pressure on the power system," the power utility said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m

A businessman walked away with a suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of more than R2.6m.
News
1 day ago

Eskom turnaround hinges on dismantling ANC patronage networks

Nothing will change at the power utility or any other SOE until party leadership turns its back on corruption, writes William Gumede
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Government created load-shedding mess and must fix it — Holomisa

Opposition parties are not backing down in load-shedding case despite warnings of grid collapse.
News
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m South Africa
  2. Sars, ID go after businesswoman allegedly linked to Eskom looting South Africa
  3. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News
  4. WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths South Africa
  5. Man makes a living from potholes: Motorists concerned about cars and road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests