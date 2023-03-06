Mabona said the school governing body (SGB) amended the school policy in terms of the national policies.
“Consequently, a parents' meeting was held on Sunday February 26 and the amended admissions policy was adopted. The said policy was submitted to the department for approval. The policy will be mediated to all the stakeholders within the school community,” he said.
The school policy is now aligned with the existing policies and the strategies of other governmental departments in the social sector, said Mabona. It now provides that “learners will be allowed to stay in school before, during and after pregnancy. Learners who are over six months pregnant will be required to submit a medical certificate indicating the status of their pregnancy and the estimated date of delivery.”
If a pregnant pupil decides to stay in school beyond 32 weeks (eight months), they have to submit a medical report certifying that it is safe for them to be at school, he said. The pregnant pupil must submit this information to the principal.
“If the learner does not provide this information and fails to provide an explanation, she will be asked to take a leave of absence until medical proof is provided. The above-mentioned information provided by the learner will be kept confidential. The principal will encourage learners to continue with their education before and after delivery of the baby and will provide appropriate educational support where possible.”
Mamelodi school withdraws rule that prohibits pregnant pupils from attending class
Image: Esa Alexander
Stanza Bopape Secondary School's policy excluding pregnant pupils was not in line with the national policy for prevention and management of learner pregnancy and the school was therefore forced to drop it.
This is according to the Gauteng department of education as they concluded their investigations into the school's admission policy which excluded pregnant pupils.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said the school was instructed to withdraw and review the said policy.
According to reports by GroundUp, in January, Stanza Bopape Secondary School implemented a policy that required pregnant pupils to stay home until they gave birth unless their parents could accompany them to school daily and look after them.
“Subsequently, the department capacitated the SGB regarding policy formulation which is aligned to the relevant legislative framework and the national policies,” said Mabona.
