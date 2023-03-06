President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Lwandile Majozi told TimesLIVE students have a number of complaints which have not been addressed.
UKZN says more security retained to ensure academic programme continues
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
More than 2,000 University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students are yet to be allocated to residences.
This has sparked fears that some may not be able to meet the March 10 registration deadline amid protest at the Westville campus on Monday.
Students breached security at the Varsity Drive entrance and stormed the quad where they dispersed in pockets, disrupting lectures and forcing students out.
UKZN executive director for corporate relations Normah Zondo said the university's residences were full to capacity.
“Students who still require accommodation are encouraged to seek accommodation in private residences.”
Registrations had been extended to Friday for first year and postgraduate students.
She added that despite the disruptive protest on Monday, university management were engaging the student leadership.
“We are committed to the consultation process and making every effort to resolve matters amicably,” she said.
