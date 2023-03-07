South Africa

Burning tyres and debris as KZN health workers join national comrades in Nehawu strike

07 March 2023 - 10:08 By Mfundo Mkhize
National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union members downed tools on Tuesday as part of the union's demand for a 10% wage increase.
National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union members downed tools on Tuesday as part of the union's demand for a 10% wage increase.
Image: Supplied

Dozens of health workers from hospitals around Pietermaritzburg have downed tools in protests over wages.

The strike comes after the government attempted to shut down the union's planned protests by launching a court interdict.

The National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) wants more than 80 hospitals and community health centres to be shut down.

At Northdale and Greys hospitals in Pietermaritzburg, entrances were blockaded by burning tyres and debris.

Striking National Health and Allied Workers' Union members blocked access to Greys hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
Striking National Health and Allied Workers' Union members blocked access to Greys hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Deputy chairperson of Nehawu in the Harry Gwala region Sihle Makhaye said they plan to shut down the hospitals until the government accedes to their demands. 

He said they were demanding 10% increases.

“The gate has been blocked. Everyone is outside, from nurses to doctors and all other staff members,” said Makhaye.

They are also demanding a housing subsidy hike from R1,900 to R2,500.

National health spokesperson Foster Mohale said health services were affected during the strike on Monday.

Disrupted hospitals included Carletonville, Leratong and Thelle Mogoerane in Gauteng. In the Free State, Manapo Regional Hospital and Pelonomi Hospital have been affected.

In North West, Tshepong, Witrand and Moses Kotane hospitals were partially operating and Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape  suffered the same fate.  

The provincial health department said it would issue a statement.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Nehawu public service strike to commence on Monday

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union public service strike was set to go ahead as planned on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Nehawu declares interruptions to courts, home affairs and medical facilities as strike action forges ahead

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has announced services at some government offices have come to a halt after its members went ...
News
21 hours ago

Nehawu’s strike action is still interdicted

The labour court has allowed an interdict issued against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) strike on Saturday to ...
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  2. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  3. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  4. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa
  5. R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits News

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low