South Africa

Fuel shipment due on Tuesday to ease Cape Town airport shortage

07 March 2023 - 07:00 By Sinesipho Schrieber
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it expects a fuel supply shipment and improvements in refinery this week to ease fuel shortage problems in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it expects a fuel supply shipment on Tuesday and improvements in refinery this week to ease fuel shortage problems at Cape Town International Airport.

Acsa announced a fuel shortage at the airport last week after a major fuel supplier had refinery glitches caused by power problems.

In an update on Monday evening, Acsa said stock levels had improved due to increased deliveries of jet fuel.

“Refinery production is stable and meeting our daily demand,” it said.

The company is expecting a fuel import shipment on Tuesday to boost supplies.

Cape Town International Airport regional manager Mark Maclean told TimesLIVE the fuel shortages affected suppliers and airlines, but no planes were grounded at the weekend. 

“A major fuel supplier experienced challenges which reduced the supply of JET A1 (jet fuel) and deliveries to the airport. This caused the fuel stock levels at the airport to drop to low levels.”

Airlines responded by carrying more fuel into the airport and reduced the number of planes refuelling. 

SAA spokesperson Vilma Maistry confirmed to TimesLIVE that none of the airline's flights were affected.

“Acsa continues to monitor the reliability of deliveries, increased production and stock building. All travellers are requested to please monitor their flight schedules and stay informed via the Acsa app and the relevant airline websites.”

TimesLIVE

