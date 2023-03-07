Services at hospitals, courts and other facilities have been disrupted as the National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) strike entered a second day on Tuesday.
The Gauteng health department confirmed services had again been disrupted at several of its facilities.
This comes after the government attempted to halt the union's protests by securing a labour court interdict on Monday. Nehawu then launched a notice to appeal the ruling, saying its strike would continue pending a Labour Appeal Court outcome.
Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said entrances to facilities had been blocked, meaning ambulances could not enter or leave, and there had been a high degree of intimidation.
“We still continue to provide services to patients within our facilities, albeit we are constrained, given some workers are not able to access their workplaces.
Health facility entrances blocked, night shift workers stuck as Nehawu strike rolls on
Image: Mark Andrews
We shall not retreat or surrender: Public service workers forge ahead with strike
“The situation has affected several hospitals and clinics.”
Modiba added that in some instances, nurses working overnight could not leave as entrances had been blocked.
“Across our service platforms we continue to monitor the situation. The SAPS has also been requested to assist [to ensure] the entrances are unblocked.”
Modiba said the “no work, no pay” rule would apply to those involved in the strike.
