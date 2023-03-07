South Africa

Health facility entrances blocked, night shift workers stuck as Nehawu strike rolls on

07 March 2023 - 14:21
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union began a strike on Monday.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union began a strike on Monday.
Image: Mark Andrews

Services at hospitals, courts and other facilities have been disrupted as the National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) strike entered a second day on Tuesday. 

The Gauteng health department confirmed services had again been disrupted at several of its facilities.

This comes after the government attempted to halt the union's protests by securing a labour court interdict on Monday. Nehawu then launched a notice to appeal the ruling, saying its strike would continue pending a Labour Appeal Court outcome.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said entrances to facilities had been blocked, meaning ambulances could not enter or leave, and there had been a high degree of intimidation.

“We still continue to provide services to patients within our facilities, albeit we are constrained, given some workers are not able to access their workplaces.

We shall not retreat or surrender: Public service workers forge ahead with strike

Public service workers countrywide will continue to strike, despite a labour court order interdicting them from doing so, says Nehawu.
News
4 hours ago

“The situation has affected several hospitals and clinics.”

Modiba added that in some instances, nurses working overnight could not leave as entrances had been blocked.

“Across our service platforms we continue to monitor the situation. The SAPS has also been requested to assist [to ensure] the entrances are unblocked.”

Modiba said the “no work, no pay” rule would apply to those involved in the strike.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

MORE:

Burning tyres and debris as KZN health workers join national comrades in Nehawu strike

Dozens of health workers from hospitals around Pietermaritzburg have downed tools in protests over wages.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu strike

“An incredible and sporadic situation in the context of multiple crises,” said Barry James Mitchell who captured a video of a wedding couple being ...
News
5 hours ago

Nehawu’s strike action is still interdicted

The labour court has allowed an interdict issued against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) strike on Saturday to ...
News
22 hours ago

Nehawu public service strike to commence on Monday

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union public service strike was set to go ahead as planned on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Nehawu declares interruptions to courts, home affairs and medical facilities as strike action forges ahead

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has announced services at some government offices have come to a halt after its members went ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  2. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  3. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  4. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa
  5. R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits News

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low