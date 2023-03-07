South Africa

Limpopo female cop accused of raping son, 10, denied bail

07 March 2023 - 14:15
The 40-year-old policewoman is allegedly seen on video having sex with her son. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Limpopo policewoman accused of raping and sexually grooming her 10-year-old son was denied bail in the Vaalbank magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The 40-year-old officer was arrested in January after videos of her allegedly having sex with her minor son circulated on social media. 

Independent police investigative directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused, whose identity cannot be revealed due to the matter being sexually driven and involving a minor, was denied bail as she does not have a fixed address. 

“She has also interfered with witnesses. The case has been remanded to May 3 to allow for further investigation,” said Suping. 

TimesLIVE

