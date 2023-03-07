South Africa ‘a hard sell’, says ambassador Stone Sizani
07 March 2023 - 17:29 By THABISO MOCHIKO
The high crime rate is making it difficult to sell brand South Africa to Germans after recent attacks on its citizens, says South African ambassador to Germany Stone Sizani. ..
South Africa ‘a hard sell’, says ambassador Stone Sizani
The high crime rate is making it difficult to sell brand South Africa to Germans after recent attacks on its citizens, says South African ambassador to Germany Stone Sizani. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos