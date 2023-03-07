A three-year-old boy died after a bookshelf collapsed on him on at a creche in Bedfordview on Tuesday.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was disheartened by the death of the child at his school in Bedfordview.
“We wish to convey our condolences to the family, friends and the school community,” Chiloane said.
The MEC is expected to visit the creche on Wednesday to understand the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.
Three-year-old dies after bookshelf falls on him at creche
