South Africa

We shall not retreat or surrender: Public service workers forge ahead with strike

07 March 2023 - 11:54
Public sector workers have vowed to continue striking.
Image: Mark Andrews

Public service workers countrywide will continue to strike, despite a labour court order interdicting them from doing so. 

“We shall not retreat nor surrender,” the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said, adding it will appeal the interdict.

“We believe strongly that the labour appeal court will arrive at a different conclusion.”

Nehawu national spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said: “What it means is that once you file an appeal, immediately it suspends the order. As such, we are continuing with our strike action ... across the country in various workplaces — health institutions, justice, magistrate's courts, higher education departments, social development departments.

“We have gathered in those workplaces and we are demonstrating outside.” 

Nehawu’s strike action is still interdicted

The labour court has allowed an interdict issued against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) strike on Saturday to ...
News
18 hours ago

Nkolonzi said the blame for service-delivery disruption should be placed at the government's door.

“The workers have withdrawn their labour and they will withdraw their labour until government puts something [on the negotiating table] that workers might consider.”

TimesLIVE

Reports of damage to property and delayed ambulances as health workers strike

The public service strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has been marred by reports of violence.
News
20 hours ago

Nehawu declares interruptions to courts, home affairs and medical facilities as strike action forges ahead

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has announced services at some government offices have come to a halt after its members went ...
News
23 hours ago

Hospitals disrupted by public sector workers’ national strike

Operations in a number of hospitals around the country have been disrupted due to the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ ...
News
1 day ago

Nehawu public service strike to commence on Monday

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union public service strike was set to go ahead as planned on Monday.
News
1 day ago
