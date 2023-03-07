South Africa

Wits says it will eject students, seeks SRC leader who defied his suspension

07 March 2023 - 19:31
Students gather outside the University of the Witwatersrand's Great Hall in Johannesburg on March 2 to protest against the exclusion of students who are unable to pay their historical debt.
Students gather outside the University of the Witwatersrand's Great Hall in Johannesburg on March 2 to protest against the exclusion of students who are unable to pay their historical debt.
Image: Alaister Russell

The University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday said it intended to  evict suspended students from campus amid ongoing protests.  

“They will be evicted today [Tuesday]. Five of them they got their suspension from Friday already and didn’t come to the hearing, and didn’t make their presentation,” said Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel.  

She said some students might be suspended in coming days. The  protest could only end through engagement with the student leaders and the management, she said.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had been scheduled to visit the university on Tuesday but did not make his appointment with vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi. 

Patel said Lesufi and Vilakazi were meant to meet one-on-one before meeting a broader group. She said the premier cancelled as he was in Westbury with police minister Bheki Cele.

“They will reschedule the meeting as soon as possible,” said Patel. 

Wits protest: Suspended student speaks

One of the five students who were suspended at Wits University amid protests said he has been told to vacate his residence inside the campus before ...
News
23 hours ago

On Monday evening, the university confirmed that it had suspended SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana but Mnyamana was alleged to have defied the suspension. 

“We are aware that Mr Aphiwe Mnyamana breached his suspension order by sneaking on to campus in a car driven by someone else,” said Patel. “He has been requested to leave. This will be taken into consideration when the disciplinary hearings take place,” she said.  

Five other students were suspended on Friday.

Patel said the students were not suspended because of the protest but because they broke the university’s rules. She said they disrupted classes, blocked entrances and damaged property. She said the charges against each individual were different depending on the evidence the university had against them.

On Mnyamana, the university said he had failed to appear at a suspension hearing scheduled on Monday despite having been provided with ample opportunity to make representations at such a hearing. 

“The allegations against him are serious and relate to conduct that infringed on the rights of others, resulted in damage to property, and the intimidation of members of the university community, among others,” the university said.

The university said Mnyamana will not be allowed on to any of Wits’ precincts, participate in university activities or engage in conduct which constitutes “student privileges”, and will not be allowed to stay in Wits’ residences until the legal process is finalised. 

Members of the university SRC met on Tuesday morning and resolved to continue the protest.  

“We have resolved that we are going to continue. There is no member of the SRC that is suspended. We don’t recognise those suspensions that are unconstitutional and [meant] to oppress us,” said SRC member Karabo Matloga.  

He said the president was still the president and indicated that student leaders were supposed to have a mediation session with the university involving Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.  

“However, the university has declined the request for government to try to mediate in the situation. At this point they are not willing to come to the table,” he said.  

Matloga said the university could continue to suspend students and SRC leaders but they didn’t care and would continue to protest.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Wits SRC rejects some of university’s concessions and is set to continue with protest

Despite marathon meetings at the weekend, students at the University of the Witwatersrand on Monday vowed to continue with their protests, ...
News
1 day ago

Wits University suspends SRC president

Wits SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana did not pitch up for his suspension hearing on Monday.
News
21 hours ago

Wits SRC wants Nzimande, Manamela to resign over failure to tackle historic debt

Wits University's student representative council (SRC) says higher education minister Dr Blade Nzimande and his deputy Buti Manamela should resign ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Wits University suspends SRC president South Africa
  2. Wits SRC rejects some of university’s concessions and is set to continue with ... South Africa
  3. Wits protest: Suspended student speaks South Africa
  4. Wits SRC and management hold weekend talks over student grievances South Africa

Most read

  1. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  2. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  3. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  4. 'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash South Africa
  5. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low