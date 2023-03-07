She said this would show communication between the accused, councillors, community based contractors (CB’s), business forums and the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association who benefited from the four service providers awarded the tender.
TimesLIVE
Zandile Gumede’s advocate demands documents that kickstarted R320m graft investigation
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s advocate Jay Naidoo wants to see the bundle of documents which were dropped off “anonymously” at reception at the city integrity and investigations unit (CIIU).
These documents kickstarted the internal probe into the R320m Durban Solid Waste contract which is central to the racketeering, fraud and corruption charges that Gumede, other senior city officials, ANC councillors and the companies awarded the tender are facing in the Durban High Court.
On Tuesday head of the CIIU Mbuso Ngcobo testified the documents were given to an internal investigations team, which reported back to him that there was a possible case.
He appointed private company Integrity Forensic Solutions (IFS), which was one of 17 companies on a panel of possible service providers CIIU was authorised to use and which approved by then city manager Sipho Nzuza, who is accused No 3 in the matter.
Ngcobo said IFS was chosen because at that time the other companies on the panel were involved in unrelated investigations for the city.
IFS handed him an interim report in December 2018 containing n recommendations and he laid a complaint with the police in January 2019.
ANC 'patronage network' exposed in Zandile Gumede trial
Naidoo complained the accused had not been given access to the original bundle of documents.
“They must be in a file but we don’t have them,” he told presiding judge Sharmaine Balton.
The judge expressed concern they might reveal the name of the whistle-blower and asked state advocate Ashika Lucken to “look into the issue” and possibly redact any document which might disclose his or her identity.
Earlier in proceedings on Tuesday, advocate Griffiths Madonsela, for Nzuza, expressed concern that his client’s cellphone records, including WhatsApp messages, were to be exposed in court. The records form part of the IFS audit report, which has yet to be handed in as an exhibit.
In her opening address, state advocate Hazel Siramen said the state had made a myriad of applications for approximately 63 cellphones records and more than 2,000 line items of evidence would be referred to.
TimesLIVE
