On Tuesday, Gumede’s advocate Jay Naidoo said the record of this and the documents had not been supplied to the defence.
On Wednesday state advocate Ashika Lucken handed in an exhibit — which was provisionally accepted by the court pending testimony from the CIIU official who logged the complaint — which Ngcobo said was the full record on file at his office.
Missing from it is any statement of allegations.
The pro forma document noted the surname of the complainant to be “anonymous”.
The name of the department was recorded as “cleansing and solid waste”.
The only details listed were “irregular appointment of contractors for services not rendered and that the contract worth R45m (which was the initial value of the contract) was awarded in December 2017. It listed the service providers who are now accused before court.
The recommendation was that an investigation file be opened, which was signed off by Ngcobo the following day.
The documents, which were allegedly handed in by the whistle-blower, included official reports presented to the bid adjudication committee for approval of the tender to the four service providers and letters sent to them confirming the acceptance of their bids by Nzuza.
Ngcobo’s testimony continued into Wednesday afternoon and he still has to be cross examined.
The trial, which began on Monday, is going at a snail’s pace and, with the state saying it is going to call more than 100 witnesses, is likely to continue on and off for up to two years.
The state alleges that Gumede and others manipulated the award of the contract to the four companies to promote radical economic transformation and to give kickbacks to a “patronage network” which included community-based contractors (CBC’s), business forums and the MKVA who were aligned to a the RET faction in the ANC.
City employee believed ex-eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza was going to turn state witness
Nzuza is one of the many accused in the R320m Durban Solid Waste corruption scandal
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE.
eThekwini municipality’s integrity and investigations unit (CIIU) head Mbuso Ngcobo believed his boss — then city manager Sipho Nuzuza- was co-operating with the investigation into the R320m Durban Solid Waste contract.
“I was made to understand that he was going to be a state witness,” he told Durban high court judge Sharmaine Balton, who is presiding over the racketeering, corruption, money-laundering and fraud trial in which Nzuza is accused number three.
Former mayor Zandile Gumede is accused number one, alleged to be the kingpin of the “enterprise”.
With her in the dock are former ANC senior councillor Mondli Mthembu, Sandile Ngcobo, deputy head of supply management, Robert Abbu, city deputy head of strategic and new developments, Nzuza’s wife, Cynthia Nzuza, ANC councillors Mthokozisi Nojiyeza, Sdudozo Khuzwayo and Bhekokwakhe Phewa, and the companies which benefited from the contract (and their representatives) Ilanga La Mahlase, Uzuzinekele Trading, Omphile Thabang Projects, and El Shaddai Holdings Group.
Ngocbo told the court while he had not “specifically” spoken to Nzuza about the ongoing investigation at the time, he had introduced him to Leo Saunders of Integrity Forensic Solutions (IFS), the private company tasked with doing an interim report into the award of the tender.
Zandile Gumede’s advocate demands documents that kickstarted R320m graft investigation
IFS later signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hawks, agreeing to assist the criminal probe at no cost to SAPS.
Ngcobo said during the investigation, he had been summoned by his “political principals” to report back to the public accounts committee.
But he had obtained a letter from the Hawks investigating officer stating that “under no circumstances” could any report be released until the criminal investigation had been finalised.
He said the interim report, compiled by IFS, had made recommendations about “consequence management” against some officials.
The detail of this was requested by supply chain management boss Andre Pietersen and head of revenue Krish Kumar.
The relevant information had been extracted by the Hawks and Saunders from the report, saved on a disk and given to them
Ngcobo said from the time they took over the investigation, the Hawks had made it “very clear” that the CIIU was no longer involved.
The tip off about the tender scandal allegedly came from an anonymous whistle-blower who, according to Ngcobo, dropped off an envelope with a “statement of allegations” and a bundle of documents at CIIU offices on March 7, 2018.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE.
