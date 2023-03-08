South Africa

Father accuses crèche of negligence after child dies in shelf collapse

08 March 2023 - 07:48
A toddler died on Tuesday when a bookcase fell on him at a Bedfordview creche.
Image: File

The father of a two-year-old toddler who died after a bookcase collapsed on him at a Bedfordview crèche on Tuesday has accused the preschool of negligence ahead of Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane’s visit.

Kganya Mokhele was in a classroom with other children and teachers at the Little Ashford preschool when the bookcase lined with toys fell on him.

According to Bedfordview and Edenvale News, staff managed to remove the bookcase and move the toddler, who was bleeding, to another room to administer first aid.

Kganya, who was a month shy of celebrating his third birthday, was transported by ambulance to Linksfield Hospital where he was certified dead, the local news site reported. 

A heartbroken Ntaote Mokhele, speaking to EWN, accused the preschool of negligence for failing to properly secure the shelf.

“He reached out to fetch something [from the shelf]. They displayed toys for them [children] to fetch and play with. Any child could have reached out to take that toy or whatever and it could have fallen on anyone.”

The MEC said he was disheartened by the death at the preschool. 

“We wish to convey our condolences to the family, friends and school community,” he said.

The MEC is expected to visit the crèche on Wednesday to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

