South Africa

Nehawu denies it's preventing medical personnel from entering Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

08 March 2023 - 12:39
Protesters gather outside Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Wednesday.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Doctors had to be escorted into Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital during the National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) strike on Wednesday.

A doctor who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity said he arrived for work at 7am but could not drive in as the road to the hospital and its entrance were barricaded by protesters.

Gates Closed, employees at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital closed all entrances to the hospital.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Employees at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital closed all entrances preventing patients from entering the hospital.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

“I understand their concerns, but I wish they would allow us to report for duty without hassles. We don’t feel comfortable, but what can we do?” he said.

Police escorted some personnel and patients, ordering that rocks be removed so officials could pass. 

Vhonani Masindu, regional secretary of Nehawu, denied protesters were stopping workers from reporting for duty.

Patients at Charlotte Maxeke hospital turn back as NEHAWU members protest for salary increases.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The road leading into the Charlotte Maxeke hospital is closed with rocks preventing patients from entering the hospital.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Health facility entrances blocked, night shift workers stuck as Nehawu strike rolls on

Services at hospitals, courts and other facilities have been disrupted as the National Health and Allied Workers' Union strike entered a second day ...
23 hours ago

“It’s not true that they couldn’t come out or come in for the shift. When members of Nehawu who are nurses stopped at the gates, the matrons came from inside and begged them to go inside so the critical areas could be attended to. Those who were going in didn’t have any hiccups,” said Masindu.

Strikers are picketing at medical facilities countrywide.

NEHAWU members at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital are protesting for salary increases.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
NEHAWU members who work at the Charlotte Maxeke protest for salary increases.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Nehawu and the government were deadlocked at wage negotiations after the state implemented a 3% increase. The union is demanding 10%. Though government secured an interim interdict against the strike, Nehawu said it would continue its action pending a labour appeal court motion to set it aside.

“You reach a deadlock if one party is not interested. If the government offers something better, we are always open for negotiation,” Masindu said.

“The mandate we got from our members is 10% and remains so. It’s not ambitious.”

