Two-tier tourism pricing mooted to encourage locals to travel more in SA
Deputy minister of tourism Fish Mahlalela speaks at International Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany
08 March 2023 - 17:33 By THABISO MOCHIKO
The government is reviewing tourism-related policies which will, among other things, address special pricing for South Africans to encourage them to travel locally. ..
Two-tier tourism pricing mooted to encourage locals to travel more in SA
Deputy minister of tourism Fish Mahlalela speaks at International Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany
The government is reviewing tourism-related policies which will, among other things, address special pricing for South Africans to encourage them to travel locally. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos