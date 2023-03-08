South Africa

WATCH | Electric dance moves!— Ramokgopa's fancy footwork gets tongues wagging

08 March 2023 - 08:36
Minister of electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Several videos of the newly appointed minister of electricity Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa dancing have resurfaced online, with scores saying they expect the same energy when he fixes load-shedding. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced Ramokgopa as minister of electricity with a focus on solving the country’s power crisis. 

He was sworn into office on Tuesday, with chief justice Raymond Zondo presiding over the swearing-in ceremony.

In one viral video, Ramokgopa can be seen breaking it down at what looks like a ceremonial celebration. 

The videos drew mixed reaction, with many saying they are expecting the same energy in the electricity ministry.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Ramokgopa said he will meet stakeholders within the next 20 days to formulate a detailed implementation plan.

“We will be committing ourselves as the stakeholders in the energy space to a timeline. We are going to resolve load-shedding,” he said.

He said he knows there have been attempts to ridicule the appointment of an electricity minister. 

“The president wants someone who will eat, live and breathe the resolution of this problem,” he said. 

Ramokgopa said he was humbled by the vote of confidence given to him by Ramaphosa. 

“We have a mammoth task ahead of us to resolve the energy crisis that confronts our country.

“In the immediate, we have a primary responsibility to turn around the performance of existing power stations and stabilise our energy supply while adding new capacity to the grid.” 

