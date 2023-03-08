South Africa

WATCH | We are cracking AKA case, says Cele despite slow progress

08 March 2023 - 10:38 By Kayleen Morgan

Bheki Cele says officers are making progress in Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane's murder investigations.

On Tuesday, the police minister addressed the media on the sidelines of a ministerial imbizo in Westbury, Johannesburg.

“We acknowledge that it’s not with the speed that the community and nation would have loved to see us reacting, but mark this space. We are cracking the case,” Cele said.

After the last update he received from his KwaZulu-Natal team on Monday evening, data from cellphones collected was being used to “patch and knit things together”.

“Unfortunately we can’t give you a blow-by-blow of what is happening, but the progress is absolutely there.”

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant on February 10.

A petition, “Justice for AKA Kiernan Forbes”, has been created on Change.org. It calls out KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and national commissioner Fannie Masemola, and demands answers regarding AKA's murder. The petition has close to 10,000 signatures.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Justice for AKA’ petition demands answers from police on investigation

It has been 25 days since the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban on February 10.
News
20 hours ago

How Manchester United honoured AKA

English Premier League giants Manchester United have honoured the memory of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
Sport
2 days ago

Why should I be worried, asks Bheki Cele ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Bheki Cele says he is not worried about the upcoming cabinet reshuffle and whether he will remain police minister.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  2. Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear ... South Africa
  3. 'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash South Africa
  4. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa
  5. POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa’s new cabinet? South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...