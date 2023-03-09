South Africa

Essential workers should be on duty: Ramaphosa on Nehawu's violent strike

09 March 2023 - 20:45
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa says no form of violence that leads to injuries or essential workers being prevented from performing their tasks will be tolerated.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violent strike which has reportedly led to the deaths of four people, likely as a result of the wage-related protest by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) members.

“We will not allow the lives of our people to be put in danger,” said Ramaphosa on Thursday. He was addressing MPs in the National Assembly in Cape Town during his first oral reply session this year.  

TimesLIVE reported earlier that health minister Joe Phaahla,  accompanied by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, addressed media after site visits to Charlotte Maxeke and Helen Joseph hospitals on Thursday as part of his tour of healthcare facilities affected by the strike. 

Striking Nehawu members have reportedly prevented patients from entering numerous hospitals and clinics as they demand a 10% wage hike. 

The Gauteng health department on Wednesday obtained a court interdict in the Johannesburg labour court against Nehawu to stop its members from obstructing health services to patients. Phaahla said disciplinary action would be taken against employees violating the court order.  

The strike entered its fourth day on Thursday.

Nehawu hails protests a success as scores of disruptions are experienced

Nehawu-affiliated workers in KwaZulu-Natal have vowed to continue their protests until the government accedes to their demands of a 10% pay increase.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa said: “We are all concerned about the violent nature of the strike that is under way. Workers in our country have the right to freedom of association and to strike. But that right is not absolute because there are certain workers in essential services, particularly for instance in the police service, those who perform very intricate services in the health sector like doctors and nurses whose absence and participation in a strike puts lives in danger. 

“Therefore, those workers who perform essential services, in our view, should not be on strike.”  

He said workers had the right to protest in any shape or form.  

“But, we will not allow any form of violence that will lead to people getting injured, prevented from performing their tasks and where lives can be lost as a result of people being on strike.” 

The president called for an end to the strike and urged workers to put the lives and interests of South Africans first.  

Ramaphosa said that during the current strike “we have seen many acts that are really concerning”. These included sick people being denied help, and workers in ICU units being pulled out and prevented from working.

“That is not acceptable and we should not accept behaviour like that. We expect our workers to protest but at the same time put the lives of our people before anything else.

“As we move forward we expect that these messages will be heeded, especially the message that if you go on strike, there will be no pay because we also need labour and if you don’t work you will not be compensated,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

