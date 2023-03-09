Gauteng townships and informal settlements get a boost in the budget

The Gauteng townships and informal settlements have received a boost of R7.3bn in the provincial budget to help build basic public infrastructure in these areas.
Tabling the 2023/24 budget, Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said R3.5bn of the money would go to improving infrastructure in townships, including the construction of housing in Sebokeng Ext 28, sewers and manholes in Mohlakeng-Pelzvale and Soshanguve south secondary school in Tshwane.
A further R3.8bn has been allocated for the provision of basic infrastructure in informal settlements, including KwaBrown, Mamello, Piel's Farm, Thabong, Munsieville, Bergsig and Ratanda.
A total R322m has been set aside for the renovation of hostels, including George Goch, Denver, Jeppe, LTA Rethabile, Kwama-Siza, Deube, Orlando, Diepkloof and Orlando West.
“We are now at a point in our journey to improving infrastructure investments where it is imperative that the Gauteng provincial Treasury, as the custodian that allocates funds, must ensure there is value for money in all our projects.
“We must allocate these limited resources to projects that will take the province forward and provide the required services to the citizens of Gauteng,” Mamabolo said.
An amount of R1.2bn was set aside to fund projects based on their readiness to mitigate the energy crisis.
Last year, government published a request for proposals for the development of a Merafong solar farm cluster on land donated by a non-profit company.
The Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency (Gifa) has identified six independent power producers to develop 1,500 hectares of this land with a potential of generating 800MW.
“Allocating land parcels to independent power producers is underway and will be completed in March when lease agreements are signed,” Mamabolo said.
Gifa is also negotiating with a private partner to start phase 1 of a rooftop solar project at selected hospitals for the generation of 8MW.
Phase 2 of the project will include installing rooftop solar at government-owned properties.
The provincial government is also planning to introduce procurement rules that will allow government and its main contractors to buy from large groups of township-based businesses.
This is aimed at enabling small township businesses to supply large markets.
Mamabolo said the province aimed to spend 60% of the R35bn budget for goods and services to provide support to township businesses.
To expedite payment of invoices, an invoice dispute resolution unit will be established to serve as an ombud for disagreements between businesses and departments.
The budget has no allocation on e-tolls, as the memorandum of understanding between provincial and national government on the settling of the debt is yet to be concluded.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced Gauteng and National Treasury would share the burden of paying the e-toll debt.
Gauteng townships and informal settlements get a boost in the budget
R3.8bn to be spent on providing basic infrastructure in informal settlements
Image: Gallo Images
