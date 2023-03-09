Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child
09 March 2023 - 17:15
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has dismissed rumours that he's the father of actress Katlego Danke's child, with a top law firm representing the billionaire calling it false and fake news...
Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has dismissed rumours that he's the father of actress Katlego Danke's child, with a top law firm representing the billionaire calling it false and fake news...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos