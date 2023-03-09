WATCH | 'They tried to cover it up': grandfather of toddler killed at Bedfordview creche

The grandfather of a three-year-old boy who died after a bookshelf collapsed on him on at a creche in Bedfordview on Tuesday has accused the preschool of trying to cover up what happened.
“Now, I am sure that the school didn't mean for this to happen. I'm sure. But what they did afterwards? They tried to cover it up — that's what makes us really angry,” Sipho Radebe said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, a day after the tragedy, members of his family and the department of education visited the school.
“The treatment that we got when we demanded to see the footage — we saw the footage at 6 o'clock because we didn't want to leave this place [before seeing the footage]. It became really ugly because we were demanding to see the footage to find out what happened,” said Radebe.
“This could have been prevented. I would be really surprised if the report comes out and says they were not negligent.”
Kganya Mokhele was in a classroom with other children and teachers at the Little Ashford preschool when the bookcase lined with toys fell on him.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane was moved by the incident. He put a hand on his head as he stood in the doorway of the classroom where the incident unfolded.
Chiloane said the department would be instituting its own investigation into the facility’s safety compliance.
