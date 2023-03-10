South Africa

‘I see myself as a portfolio manager’: Ramokgopa says he’ll stay out of politics of electricity and energy

10 March 2023 - 07:00
Newly appointed minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa .
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has vowed to “stay out of politics of electricity and energy”, saying he see himself as a portfolio manager.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced Ramokgopa as minister of electricity with a focus on solving the country’s power crisis.

“My approach is I see myself as a portfolio manager who has executive authority. It is an important point I am making because my attention is on the detail, so I am out of politics of electricity and energy,” Ramokgopa told media after being sworn in.

“I am at the plant level of how do you raise the energy availability factor so you go to issues of instrumentation turbines. Where can you procure them? How can you procure them? It is price competitive. Are we going to the original equipment manufacturer and do we have the right skills to be able to install this? We are at that level and not at the level of load-shedding stages 6 and 7.”

Who is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa? 7 questions answered about SA's new minister of electricity

Don't be left in the dark: Here's what you need to know about the newly-appointed minister of electricity.
Politics
2 days ago

Ramokgopa said the energy crisis cannot be resolved by simply appointing a minister.

“I need to experience the problem. What is going to help me is that I’m an engineer [and] engineers are trained to resolve problems, so this is my forte. The more technically complex it looks and the more impossible it looks, the greater my appetite. I am ready for the fight, of course working with a collective of the players.

“The appointment of an electricity minister doesn’t resolve load-shedding. It is the actions of the electricity minister working with the player stakeholders to resolve load-shedding.”

He said the next time the public saw him he would be in boots and on the ground.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Ramokgopa said he would meet stakeholders within the next 20 days to formulate a detailed implementation plan.

“We will be committing ourselves as the stakeholders in the energy space to a timeline. We are going to resolve load-shedding,” he said.

