South Africa

Limpopo girl, aged 10, kidnapped while walking home from school

Ransom reportedly running into millions of rands has been demanded from her family who own various Thohoyandou businesses

10 March 2023 - 18:15
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
A 10-year-old girl has been kidnapped for ransom in Limpopo.
A 10-year-old girl has been kidnapped for ransom in Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

Police are on the hunt for the kidnappers of a 10-year-old Limpopo girl who was snatched outside her Thohoyando home in Limpopo.

The girl, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE but is being withheld for safety reasons, was kidnapped by at least two men driving a white Datsun as she walked home from Lukunde Primary School on Thursday afternoon.

CCTV footage from homes in the street where she was kidnapped show the kidnappers speeding off moments after she was bundled into the vehicle.

She is believed to have been kidnapped close to her home.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe declined to comment.

“As the SAPS we do not comment on active kidnapping cases as we wouldn’t want to jeopardise the life of the victim,” he said.

TimesLIVE understands the kidnappers have made a multi-million rand ransom demand from her parents, who operate a number of businesses in the area.

Officers from the national crime intelligence kidnapping task force have been deployed to assist their Limpopo counterparts who are investigating the case.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Husband of kidnapped victim hurls insults at alleged abductor for ‘killing his unborn baby’

Kidnappers demanded R5m ransom for Trisha Niguta’s wife who lost their unborn child from trauma and shock after she was released
News
1 day ago

Cape cops tighten net on kidnappers as accused links three cases

Investigators have linked a seventh man to a syndicate involved in the 2021 kidnappings of two foreign nationals in Paarl and Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza denies involvement in alleged rape and kidnapping scandal

Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza says he is "disturbed" by allegations made against him by the Independent Media Group that place him at ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Cape cops tighten net on kidnappers as accused links three cases South Africa
  2. Husband of kidnapped victim hurls insults at alleged abductor for ‘killing his ... News

Most read

  1. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  2. WATCH | Mpofu under fire for ‘attacking’ Madonsela’s appearance South Africa
  3. The 11 demands Saftu wants met before 'national shutdown' South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'They tried to cover it up': grandfather of toddler killed at ... South Africa
  5. Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...