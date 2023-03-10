South Africa

Seven arrested, one for ‘throwing faeces at home affairs office’, as Nehawu strike rages on

10 March 2023 - 07:45
Nehawu members protest outside Chris Hani Baragawanath Hospital on March 9.
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

Police have confirmed the arrest of seven people for incidents in connection with the ongoing National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike.

Workers affiliated with the union have been striking the entire week at health facilities and departments across the country to demand a 10% wage increase.

Things turned violent when patients were allegedly denied access to facilities and property was damaged.

Provincial health departments have since applied for court orders barring protesters from obstructing access to services for patients.

On Friday police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrests of seven people.

“In the Northern Cape, one person was arrested in Galeshewe for throwing allegedly faeces at the entrance of the home affairs offices. A case of malicious damage to property was registered.

IN PICS | Nehawu denies it's preventing medical personnel from entering Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Doctors had to be escorted into Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital during the National Health and Allied Workers' Union strike on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

“In Free State three people were arrested at Pelonomi Hospital for allegedly blocking the main entrance to the hospital. All three have been charged with public violence,” she said.

In North West, three women aged 32,49 and 56 were arrested for public violence after they were allegedly found burning tyres on James Moroka Road.

No arrests were made in Gauteng, Mathe said. However, she said “police had to use stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse protesters e blocking the main entrance and roads leading into Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital”.

“Public order police are monitoring and [maintaining] high visibility in all affected areas,” Mathe said.

Police came under fire this week for their poor handling of the strike in its early days. Health minister Joe Phaahla urged police to swiftly arrest protesters violating the court interdict after reports emerged they were blocking entrances to Helen Joseph Hospital.

Phaahla and his entourage could not enter the hospital via the main gate as a result of this.

TimesLIVE

