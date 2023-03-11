South Africa

One dead in head-on collision in Centurion

11 March 2023 - 09:24 By TImesLIVE
The jaws of life had to be used to free a man entrapped in vehicle after a head-on collision in Centurion.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

One person was killed in a head-on collision in Main Street, Centurion, on Friday.

“On arrival, two heavy-duty vehicles were found to have collided. The driver of one of the vehicles was entrapped in the wreckage and the jaws-of-life were used to cut him free. Once stabilised he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

“A passenger in one of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Emer-G-Med.

TimesLIVE

