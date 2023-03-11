Vaccinate children against measles, urges Western Cape health department

Western Cape parents, guardians and caregivers have until March 31 to vaccinate their children against measles, as part of a national campaign, says the provincial department of health.
An outbreak has been declared in all provinces, except the Eastern Cape, with department saying vaccinations will contribute to increased protection against and contribute to the elimination of measles.
Laboratory confirmed cases in the province stand at 10, all of which were reported in Cape Town, it added.
“Measles surveillance has been intensified across the province and healthcare workers have been urged to be on alert to detect, investigate and manage all suspected or confirmed measles cases appropriately. Blood samples are routinely collected from suspected measles cases which meet the case definition of a rash, fever and one of the ‘Cs’ (cough, coryza, and conjunctivitis).
“To date, 420,097 measles vaccines have been administered provincially as part of the measles vaccination campaign. In addition, 16,012 measles vaccines have been administered by private pharmacies, clinics, and healthcare providers. This translates to 24% of the 1,727,392 children under the age of 15 that need to be vaccinated by March 31,” said the department.
“While we make progress with uptake in certain districts in the province, the next two weeks will be important to ensure we reach many more children and provide them with this potentially life-saving vaccine to avoid any complications from measles. We are also pleased with the support from parents towards our integrated school-based immunisation programme,” said Sonia Botha, co-ordinator of the Western Cape’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation.
“Through the ongoing measles campaign, we aim to interrupt measles transmission among our communities. Children six months to 15 years of age are included for vaccination during the outbreak response and nationwide campaign. Most side effects from vaccination are minor and quickly disappear. Severe allergic reactions are rare. If any reaction is severe or persistent or if you are worried about your child, please contact your healthcare worker or doctor,” said the department.
