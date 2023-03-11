South Africa

‘World's oldest person’ buried in North West

11 March 2023 - 12:44 By TImesLIVE
Johanna Mazibuko said last year she prayed every day that her journey would end.
Johanna Mazibuko said last year she prayed every day that her journey would end.
Image: Newzroom Afrika

The funeral of Johanna Mazibuko, the “world's oldest person”, takes place on Saturday in Jouberton, North West.

In early 2022, the Adopt an Elderly campaign in Mahikeng, which put Mazibuko's age at 128, pushed for her to be recognised as the world's oldest person.

The initiator of the campaign, prophet OJ Madikong, told the SABC she deserved to be featured by the Guinness Book of Records.

At the time, Mazibuko told Newzroom Afrika she had seven children, five of whom were dead, with those who survived aged 81 and 83. 

She told the broadcaster her body was stiff, she couldn't walk and prayed daily for her life to end. She said she never consumed alcohol and attributed her health and long life to traditional Tswana food.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

This campaign wants '128-year-old' SA woman recognised as world's oldest person

Johanna Mazibuko had seven children, five of whom are dead. Her surviving children are 81 and 83 years old.
News
9 months ago

World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118

French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has passed away at 118 in France.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  2. The 11 demands Saftu wants met before 'national shutdown' South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'They tried to cover it up': grandfather of toddler killed at ... South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Tears, trauma and a sea of white as toddler Kganya Mokhele is laid to ... South Africa
  5. Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...