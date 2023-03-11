The funeral of Johanna Mazibuko, the “world's oldest person”, takes place on Saturday in Jouberton, North West.
In early 2022, the Adopt an Elderly campaign in Mahikeng, which put Mazibuko's age at 128, pushed for her to be recognised as the world's oldest person.
The initiator of the campaign, prophet OJ Madikong, told the SABC she deserved to be featured by the Guinness Book of Records.
At the time, Mazibuko told Newzroom Afrika she had seven children, five of whom were dead, with those who survived aged 81 and 83.
She told the broadcaster her body was stiff, she couldn't walk and prayed daily for her life to end. She said she never consumed alcohol and attributed her health and long life to traditional Tswana food.
‘World's oldest person’ buried in North West
Image: Newzroom Afrika
