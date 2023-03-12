The defence and military veterans ministry says it cannot disclose the nature of allegations or charges which have led to the precautionary suspension of the department's director- general Irene Mpolweni due to “employer-employee confidentiality”.
Ministerial spokesperson Cornelius Monama confirmed that Mpolweni was placed on precautionary suspension.
“The ministry is not in a position to disclose the nature of the allegations or charges at this stage, as we have a duty to respect employer-employee confidentiality. We will pronounce once the entire disciplinary process has run its course.
“However, we wish to place on record that this suspension does not necessarily presume guilt on her part. It is intended to give the employer an opportunity to gather evidence and establish facts,” he said.
Monama said an acting director-general would be appointed in due course.
Military veterans department cites employer-employee confidentiality on reasons for DG's suspension
Image: Supplied
