South Africa

Newborn baby found abandoned under tree in Empangeni

12 March 2023 - 12:58
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A newborn baby was found under a tree in Empangeni on Sunday morning.
A tow-truck driver discovered a newborn baby abandoned under a tree in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal early on Sunday.  

Lucky Sibisi of KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance said Ali’s Towing Service contacted him after a driver heard the baby crying. 

On investigation, the driver discovered a baby wrapped in a blanket under the tree.  

“KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Services' team responded to the location. The baby was found to be alive. The team, Q Dlamini and Thami Mathenjwa, assessed the child on scene and confirmed that the child was in a stable condition,” said Sibisi. 

The baby was transported to Queen Nandi Hospital. 

