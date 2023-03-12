Newborn baby found abandoned under tree in Empangeni

A tow-truck driver discovered a newborn baby abandoned under a tree in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal early on Sunday.
Lucky Sibisi of KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance said Ali’s Towing Service contacted him after a driver heard the baby crying.
On investigation, the driver discovered a baby wrapped in a blanket under the tree.
“KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Services' team responded to the location. The baby was found to be alive. The team, Q Dlamini and Thami Mathenjwa, assessed the child on scene and confirmed that the child was in a stable condition,” said Sibisi.
The baby was transported to Queen Nandi Hospital.
TimesLIVE
Image: supplied
TimesLIVE
