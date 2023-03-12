South Africa

University student runs to 'save' his hometown in KZN

12 March 2023 - 13:12
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Samkelo Nzama on his solo run from Johannesburg to KwaMaphumulo.
A third-year University of KwaZulu-Natal student is running to promote agriculture and keep his hometown of KwaMaphumulo ecologically green.  

Samkelo Nzama’s solo run from Johannesburg to KwaMaphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal is raising funds to start a non-profit organisation to tackle issues he is passionate about.  

Nzama, who is the deputy chairperson of UKZN’s Athletics Club, said running “was his life”. 

“I believe that by doing this run I can transform the lives of community members.

“KwaMaphumulo or Kranskop is a rural area, known for sugar cane harvesting. People in the area depend on agriculture for a living. I am saddened that the waste in our communities kills our livestock and crops. People are unaware of how to manage waste ecologically and eventually it washes into our rivers. Tin cans lying around often injure cattle and donkeys. Plastic and paper are eaten by livestock, causing sickness or death,” he explained.  

Nzama planned to run 42km a day since he started on March 5.  

His journey will end on March 16. 

