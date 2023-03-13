The DA has written to police minister Bheki Cele calling for assurance from the minister that the police service will ensure the EFF’s planned national shutdown does not turn violent.
The EFF is planning a national shutdown on March 20, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things.
“The national shutdown being organised and promoted by the EFF for March 20 presents a very clear and present threat to the economy, the safety and rights of citizens as well as to public and private infrastructure,” said DA MP Andrew Whitfield.
Whitfield alleged the rhetoric surrounding the shutdown indicated protesters intend to break the law and do not fear the consequences.
“Considering the experience and lessons learnt from the July unrest in 2021 and taking into account the threat to the state, the economy and the citizens of South Africa, what measures have the police service put in place to ensure protests are controlled and consequences for any transgressions are enforced?
“It is of critical importance that the police service is fully prepared to contain these protests and that a strong message is sent to the organisers and to the public at large that the police service is prepared and will act swiftly and decisively when the rights and freedoms of others are compromised,” he said.
DA calls for assurance from Cele that EFF’s national shutdown won’t turn violent
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The DA has written to police minister Bheki Cele calling for assurance from the minister that the police service will ensure the EFF’s planned national shutdown does not turn violent.
The EFF is planning a national shutdown on March 20, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things.
“The national shutdown being organised and promoted by the EFF for March 20 presents a very clear and present threat to the economy, the safety and rights of citizens as well as to public and private infrastructure,” said DA MP Andrew Whitfield.
Whitfield alleged the rhetoric surrounding the shutdown indicated protesters intend to break the law and do not fear the consequences.
“Considering the experience and lessons learnt from the July unrest in 2021 and taking into account the threat to the state, the economy and the citizens of South Africa, what measures have the police service put in place to ensure protests are controlled and consequences for any transgressions are enforced?
“It is of critical importance that the police service is fully prepared to contain these protests and that a strong message is sent to the organisers and to the public at large that the police service is prepared and will act swiftly and decisively when the rights and freedoms of others are compromised,” he said.
‘We’re not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy’ — ‘Lux’ Dlamini on EFF’s national shutdown
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis issued a stern warning to the EFF that the national shutdown will not be allowed in the Mother City.
“Quite a few business owners and employers have been in touch about the rumour of a national shutdown on March 20. In Cape Town it will be business as usual. We will do what it takes to make sure children get to school on time, that workers can get to work, that our economy can keep running,” said Hill-Lewis.
This is after the provincial EFF delivered a letter to the mayor and informed him about the shutdown.
“To those of you who think it is a good idea to organise a national shutdown, our economy is already brought to its knees by load-shedding, corruption and so much else. What you are doing is hurting our economy, hurting businesses, and hurting workers even more. Exactly the opposite of what you claim to stand for.
“Don’t be stupid, don’t organise a national shutdown and don’t try that nonsense in Cape Town.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
The 11 demands Saftu wants met before 'national shutdown'
Fana Mokoena calls for entertainment industry to join EFF national shutdown
'All workers will be protected,' Saftu pledges as it joins EFF national shutdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos