UCT chronicles
Interim UCT vice-chancellor announced as Phakeng continues ‘war of words’ on social media
Institution criticised for not defending itself against ‘trolling’
13 March 2023 - 11:27
The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Monday confirmed the appointment of an interim vice-chancellor in the wake of a fallout with Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, who took an early retirement package of about R12m...
UCT chronicles
Interim UCT vice-chancellor announced as Phakeng continues ‘war of words’ on social media
Institution criticised for not defending itself against ‘trolling’
The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Monday confirmed the appointment of an interim vice-chancellor in the wake of a fallout with Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, who took an early retirement package of about R12m...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos