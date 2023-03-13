Fani said Mani had “remained steadfast in her commitment” to serving and “being an independent voice for change”.
“Her unwavering determination is an inspiration, not just to women, but to all who seek to create a better future for themselves and their communities.”
Fani said Mani's election was not only a victory for her but for all of “who believe in the power of democracy and the importance of independent leadership”.
“Her election is a symbol of hope and possibility for women's emancipation and empowerment. I know she will work tirelessly to ensure she fulfils her promises to you and represents you with honour, integrity, and dedication.”
Scores online weighed in on Mani's campaign, with some saying they were perplexed.
NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani ‘elected’ Walter Sisulu University convocation committee treasurer
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Sibongile Mani has reportedly been elected as treasurer of the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) Eastern Cape convocation committee, but confirmation of her appointment will only be made later this week after “vetting” has taken place.
A campaign poster for Mani was recently circulated online.
WSU's convocation assists the institution and the WSU foundation to raise funds.
Mani was found guilty of theft by an East London regional court after R14m was erroneously transferred to her student bank account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
She spent more than R800,000 before the error was picked up in the Intellimali system. She was granted leave to appeal her sentence in the East London regional court last February.
On Sunday Mani's campaign manager Athenkosi Fani announced she had been elected as treasurer.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the convocation secretary-general Misheck Mugabe said the election results were unofficial and would be made after seven days.
The university said the results of the elections would be announced later this week after “proper vetting of candidates' eligibility”.
Fani said Mani had “remained steadfast in her commitment” to serving and “being an independent voice for change”.
“Her unwavering determination is an inspiration, not just to women, but to all who seek to create a better future for themselves and their communities.”
Fani said Mani's election was not only a victory for her but for all of “who believe in the power of democracy and the importance of independent leadership”.
“Her election is a symbol of hope and possibility for women's emancipation and empowerment. I know she will work tirelessly to ensure she fulfils her promises to you and represents you with honour, integrity, and dedication.”
Scores online weighed in on Mani's campaign, with some saying they were perplexed.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
2022 in review: Sibongile Mani stole NSFAS money and sparked controversy
‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Sibongile Mani verdict
Still confused why NSFAS is distancing itself from Sibongile Mani’s R14m theft? Here’s why
SONGEZO ZIBI | Sympathy for Mani is proof of how low SA morality has sunk
Bathabile's R200k fine vs Sibongile Mani's five-year jail term: Is justice fair?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos