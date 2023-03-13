South Africa

NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani ‘elected’ Walter Sisulu University convocation committee treasurer

13 March 2023 - 10:35
Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by an East London regional court after she spent more than R800,000 of the R14m erroneously transferred to her student bank account.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Sibongile Mani has reportedly been elected as treasurer of the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) Eastern Cape convocation committee, but confirmation of her appointment will only be made later this week after “vetting” has taken place.

A campaign poster for Mani was recently circulated online.

WSU's convocation assists the institution and the WSU foundation to raise funds.

We are always available when the masses call us.

Posted by Sibongile Mani on Monday, March 6, 2023

Mani was found guilty of theft by an East London regional court after R14m was erroneously transferred to her student bank account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). 

She spent more than R800,000 before the error was picked up in the Intellimali system. She was granted leave to appeal her sentence in the East London regional court last February. 

On Sunday Mani's campaign manager Athenkosi Fani announced she had been elected as treasurer.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the convocation secretary-general Misheck Mugabe said the election results were unofficial and would be made after seven days. 

The university said the results of the elections would be announced later this week after “proper vetting of candidates' eligibility”.

Fani said Mani had “remained steadfast in her commitment” to serving and “being an independent voice for change”.

“Her unwavering determination is an inspiration, not just to women, but to all who seek to create a better future for themselves and their communities.”

Fani said Mani's election was not only a victory for her but for all of “who believe in the power of democracy and the importance of independent leadership”.

“Her election is a symbol of hope and possibility for women's emancipation and empowerment. I know she will work tirelessly to ensure she fulfils her promises to you and represents you with honour, integrity, and dedication.”

Scores online weighed in on Mani's campaign, with some saying they were perplexed. 

