South Africa

Police on manhunt for armed men who freed six awaiting trial detainees

13 March 2023 - 19:48
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A group of prisoners have escaped after the vehicle they were travelling in was attacked in Limpopo.
A group of prisoners have escaped after the vehicle they were travelling in was attacked in Limpopo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A group of heavily armed men attacked police who were transporting six awaiting trial detainees and fled with the prisoners in Makhado, Limpopo, on Monday. 

The suspects fled with the detainees, all of them Zimbabwean nationals, in a grey Mercedes-Benz and white Toyota bakkie.

The incident happened along the Vivo road next to the first Schoemansdal turn-off outside Louis Trichardt,” police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.  

Those who escaped are Forward Shumba, 26, Shingirai Nyandome, 32,Brilliant Sibanda, 26, ️Erick Sithole, 3, Moses Zambara, 32, and Alex Nkomo, 35. 

All except Nkomo were arrested for aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful  possession of firearms and ammunition. Nkomo was arrested for theft of cables. 

People were advised not to approach the suspects under any circumstances as they were considered dangerous, but must instead call the police.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Heavily armed suspects attack police transporting prisoners and release them: Manhunt launched

Police in Makhado, Limpopo, have launched a massive manhunt for heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at police transporting six ...
News
7 hours ago

Cape Town police arrest 'wanted' suspect, confiscate drugs

A 'hostage' situation at a Cape Town hotel has led to the arrests of a man and woman on drug charges.
News
2 days ago

Man gets life for raping stepdaughter of 12 in front of toddler aged three

A man is to serve a life sentence for raping his stepdaughter, 12, in front of her three-year-old sister in North West.
News
2 weeks ago

Convict who escaped from Bloemfontein hospital rearrested as he tries to catch a lift

A robbery convict who escaped from a hospital in Bloemfontein in the early hours of Tuesday was rearrested the next day.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks South Africa
  2. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  3. Actress Katlego Danke joins Patrice Motsepe in denying relationship rumours South Africa
  4. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  5. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...